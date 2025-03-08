Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target to $38.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Nayax Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nayax has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Nayax by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Nayax by 107.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

