Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KGC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

