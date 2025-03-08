Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,644,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,522,995,000 after purchasing an additional 331,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

MSFT stock opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

