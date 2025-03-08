Longbow Finance SA Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

