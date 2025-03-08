Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.