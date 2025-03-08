Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

