Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

