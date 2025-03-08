Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 151,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 268,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day moving average is $421.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $381.00 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

