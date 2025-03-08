Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.40 and its 200 day moving average is $421.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

