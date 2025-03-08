Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

