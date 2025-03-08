Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

