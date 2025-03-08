Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

