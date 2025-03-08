Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 375,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Up 1.1 %

KMPR stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

