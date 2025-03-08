Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 182,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 276.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.