Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

FLO stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

