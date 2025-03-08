Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

