Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

