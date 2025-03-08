Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after acquiring an additional 452,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,563,000 after purchasing an additional 168,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

