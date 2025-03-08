National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

