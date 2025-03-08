Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $105,450,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

