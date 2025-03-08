Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $181.05 and a 52 week high of $411.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

