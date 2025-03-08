NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.62. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,352,479 shares of company stock worth $50,670,217 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NeuroPace by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

