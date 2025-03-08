Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,275 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Praetorian PR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE NMR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

