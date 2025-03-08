Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 135.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

