Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Shares of OVID stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

