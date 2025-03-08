Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN opened at $60.34 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

