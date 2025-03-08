Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

