Piper Sandler Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.10

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

