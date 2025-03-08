Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 215,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 665,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $85.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

