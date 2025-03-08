Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market cap of $859.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

