Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRN. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Veren by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 689,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veren by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.08. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

