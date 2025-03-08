Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGB opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

