Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

