Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

