Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

BMRC stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.57 million, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

