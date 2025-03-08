Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 272.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDT by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IDT by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 121.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

IDT Price Performance

IDT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.84. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,608.50. This represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $806,334.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

