Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,901 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 59.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

