Q1 Earnings Forecast for LivePerson Issued By Roth Capital

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LivePerson’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

LPSN stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

