Q3 Earnings Forecast for AVDL Issued By HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $199,545.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $746,895.36. The trade was a 36.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Palczuk bought 5,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,447. The trade was a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,981 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

