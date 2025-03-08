Q4 Earnings Forecast for NXST Issued By Barrington Research

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NXST opened at $177.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.70. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,900. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $5,707,786.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,388,138.22. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,830 shares of company stock worth $26,391,128. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

