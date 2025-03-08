QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,977 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 476,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 265,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

