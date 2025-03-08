QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,405 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,037,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 782,980 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 385,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,097,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $2.95 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

