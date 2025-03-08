QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
