QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

