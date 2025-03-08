Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quhuo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Quhuo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Stock Performance

QH stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

