RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $101.36 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

