Rhumbline Advisers Invests $739,000 in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

Reddit Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE RDDT opened at $134.14 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

