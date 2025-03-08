Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

