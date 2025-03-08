Robert W. Baird Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.87% from the company’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.23. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $411.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.