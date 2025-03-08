Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

