Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Decreases By 12.3%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 922,700 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

